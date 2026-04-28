Valve Steam Controller Release Date, Price Confirmed, But Steam Machine In Limbo

Last November, Valve had announced that the Steam Machine, a new Steam Controller, and the Steam Frame virtual reality headset will be released in 2026. Now, while we have a clear picture about the Steam Controller, the highly anticipated Steam Machine has been left in limbo. On Monday, Valve officially announced the release date, pricing, and availability details for its next-generation Steam Controller. However, as of now, the Steam Machine remains without a confirmed release window, with the delay likely because of RAM shortages.

Steam Controller Launch Date, Pricing, Availability, Features

The new Steam Controller will launch on May 4 at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST), Valve confirmed. It will be available in select regions where the Steam Deck is currently sold. The device will also go on sale in the U.K., the European Union, Australia, Canada, and several Asian markets such as South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. However, the controller will not be officially available in India.

In the U.S., the Steam Controller will be priced at $99.

The controller features magnetic thumbsticks and Valve's Grip Sense, allowing the gyro to be activated through capacitive touch on the grips. It comes with trackpad, dedicated grip buttons, and a 8.39Wh battery, with support for Bluetooth and USB Type-C. It is designed to work with PCs, laptops, the Steam Deck, and the upcoming Steam Machine and Steam Frame.

RAM Shortages Likely Causing Steam Machine Launch Delay

Regarding the Steam Machine, Valve stated that it will share more information about the PC/console hybrid soon. The device, which was originally expected to launch in early 2026, appears to have been delayed due to prevailing shortages of RAM and storage parts. In February, the company had indicated it was reconsidering the pricing and shipping timeline for the Steam Machine and Steam Frame VR headset.

Also read: You Can Now Save Your Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials Directly In Google Wallet

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.