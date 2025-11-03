Business NewsTechnologyUPI Users Can Make Payments in Malaysia, Says NPCI
ADVERTISEMENT

UPI Users Can Make Payments in Malaysia, Says NPCI

Brands can now bridge intent, identity, and impact, transforming engagement data into a performance-driven growth engine

03 Nov 2025, 10:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Brands can now bridge intent, identity, and impact, transforming engagement data into a performance-driven growth engine&nbsp;(Photo Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Brands can now bridge intent, identity, and impact, transforming engagement data into a performance-driven growth engine (Photo Source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

NPCI on Monday said UPI users will be able to make payments in Malayasia as well from now on. A tie-up between NPCI International and Razorpay Curlec will make such payments possible, a statement said. ZEPIC launches new data service for brand.

ZEPIC, which provides automation software for marketers, on Monday announced the launch of a service giving full view of a customer data on instagram. Brands can now bridge intent, identity, and impact, transforming engagement data into a performance-driven growth engine, as per an official statement.

Kolte-Patil Developers launches project in Versova. Kolte-Patil Developers on Monday announced the launch of a project in suburban Versova. The listed developer will be selling 69 apartments of two or three bedrooms in the project christened as 'Serenova' for prices starting at Rs 3.2 crore, as per an official statement.

Zurich Kotak General Insurance on Monday said it has bought the branding rights to name the Goregaon East station on the Mumbai Metro Line 7. The station will be now be called 'Zurich Kotak Goregaon East' , as per an official statement.

ALSO READ

UPI 'Soft Power By Design', May Shape Geopolitics: Nikhil Kamath
Opinion
UPI 'Soft Power By Design', May Shape Geopolitics: Nikhil Kamath
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT