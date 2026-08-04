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Telegram Removed From Apple's iOS App Store Worldwide, Say Reports; Users Share Screenshots

Telegram has disappeared from Apple's App Store worldwide without explanation. Existing users can still access the app, but new downloads and iOS updates are unavailable until Apple restores the listing.

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Telegram Removed From Apple's iOS App Store Worldwide, Say Reports; Users Share Screenshots
It remains unclear whether the app was removed due to a technical issue or a policy-related action.
Photo: Unsplash

Telegram has unexpectedly disappeared from Apple's App Store search results worldwide, leaving users unable to find or download the messaging app on iPhones and iPads. The removal has also resulted in "Page Not Found" errors on Telegram's official App Store listing.

As of now, neither Apple nor Telegram has issued an official statement explaining the app's disappearance, and Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has not commented on the incident.

It remains unclear whether the app was removed due to a technical issue or a policy-related action.

A Similar Incident in 2018

This is not the first time Telegram has been removed from Apple's App Store. In February 2018, Apple temporarily delisted both Telegram and its experimental Telegram X app after identifying inappropriate and illicit content circulating through public channels.

According to BitPinas, Apple reportedly required Telegram to strengthen its content moderation systems, permanently ban offending accounts, and address policy violations before restoring both apps within 24 hours.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Down? Scores Of Users Unable To Share Videos, Images Via App

Impact on Apple Users

The current removal does not affect existing Telegram accounts, but it does create several limitations for Apple users. Those who already have Telegram installed can continue using the app, but they are advised not to uninstall it, as it cannot currently be re-downloaded from the App Store, as per BitPinas.

Users setting up a new iPhone or iPad are also unable to install the official Telegram app. In addition, iOS updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and security patches are temporarily unavailable until the listing is restored.

However, Telegram's web version, desktop applications for Windows and macOS, and the Android app continue to function normally.

Meanwhile, users are complaining on social media, sharing screenshots and expressing confusion over Telegram's sudden disappearance from the App Store.

About Telegram

Telegram is a cloud-based instant messaging platform known for its speed, security, and synchronisation across multiple devices. With more than 1 billion active users, it ranks among the world's five most-downloaded messaging applications. 

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