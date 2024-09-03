Sify Receives Nvidia DGX-Ready Data Centre Certification For Liquid Cooling

Sify Technologies Ltd. has announced that it has become a colocation partner with the Nvidia DGX-Ready Data Centre programme, certified for liquid cooling. The certification represents Sify’s data centre deployment solution specifications to support 130 KW per rack capacity.

Nvidia DGX is a purpose-built platform for enterprise artificial intelligence, powering AI workloads spanning analytics, training and inference. It offers advanced compute density and scale with a unified system that can support the enterprise AI lifecycle.

With the DGX platform and its supporting infrastructure technology ecosystem, Sify’s enterprise customers can have access to high-density supercomputing, offered through AI infrastructure solutions and accessible through a colocation footprint.

“Sify’s data centre business offers industry-grade cooling solutions. As AI/ML evolves across industries, Sify will be able to offer complete Nvidia DGX-powered colocation along with Nvidia’s advanced enterprise AI and data science software out of our Mumbai-Rabale campus and the upcoming premises of Noida and Chennai-Siruseri,” said Sharad Agarwal, CEO, Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd., the data centre subsidiary of Sify Technologies.

The cooling solution also complies with 30-year ambient temperature guidelines set by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.

“AI is emerging as the competitive differentiator for businesses, and many organisations are looking for a colocation partner who can speed time to market, with the ability to securely host and scale AI infrastructure,” said Tony Paikeday, senior director, DGX platform, Nvidia. “As India’s first Nvidia DGX-ready data centre partner certified for liquid cooling, Sify offers enterprises a cost-effective solution that helps meet enterprise AI infrastructure requirements.”