Sify Partners With Cisco To Help Enterprises Manage Digital Experiences Across Web, Cloud

Sify Technologies Ltd. has announced its partnership with Cisco Systems to leverage Cisco ThousandEyes, a software that helps organisations manage their digital experiences across internet and cloud. The partnership will bring together Sify’s capabilities in managed services and data centre solutions and Cisco's networking and IT infrastructure to accelerate the digital transformation journey for enterprise customers.

Sify’s Managed Network Services offers infrastructure, networking and automation skills, along with tools and processes to help enterprises devise a network strategy, integrate with cloud and consolidate and manage networks. On the other hand, Cisco ThousandEyes is a software tool that helps organisations detect, diagnose, remediate and optimise conditions impacting connected experiences.

Sify's services will integrate with Cisco's ThousandEyes, offering unified monitoring and visibility solutions across the network, from on-premises to the cloud. This integration will provide visibility to enterprises through insights into the application's performance and user experience by monitoring network paths, internet routing and SaaS application performance.

"This collaboration with Cisco's ThousandEyes drives network observability for customers, whereby they can quickly identify and diagnose network outages early enough to minimise or avoid business impact, make better-informed decisions and streamline work for application and network monitoring teams," said Pranesh Babu, Global Network Services practice head, Sify.

Sify's support capabilities, combined with Cisco's network, will aim to provide a customer service ecosystem for businesses to quickly address challenges and optimise digital experience platforms. The partnership will also enable scalable and customised deployments for specific business needs.

"By combining the advanced IT capabilities of Cisco ThousandEyes with Sify’s market expertise in Managed Network Services and data centre solutions, we are poised to help businesses achieve operational excellence and elevate customer satisfaction to new heights," said Ashok Shivashankar, director, sales, Cisco India and SAARC.