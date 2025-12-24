ServiceNow To Acquire Armis For $7.75 Billion, Expand Cyber Exposure And Security

AI company ServiceNow has entered into an agreement to acquire cybersecurity provider Armis for $7.75 billion in cash. The acquisition will expand ServiceNow’s security workflow offerings and advance AI-native cybersecurity and vulnerability response across connected devices.

ServiceNow expects to fund the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and debt. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Upon the closing of the transaction, Armis’ team will join ServiceNow.

Armis manages cyber risk across IT, operational technology, medical devices, and other environments for companies, governments, and critical infrastructure.

Together, ServiceNow and Armis will create a unified, end-to-end security exposure and operations stack that can connect real-time asset discovery, threat intelligence, and risk prioritisation with automated remediation and response workflows.

The acquisition of Armis will extend and enhance ServiceNow’s security, risk, and OT portfolios in critical and fast-growing areas of cybersecurity and drive AI adoption. With ServiceNow’s Security and Risk business crossing the $1 billion annual contract value threshold in third quarter 2025, this acquisition is expected to increase its market opportunity for security and risk solutions and accelerate its roadmap to cybersecurity.

“In the agentic AI era, intelligent trust and governance that span any cloud, any asset, any AI system, and any device are non-negotiable if companies want to scale AI for the long-term. Together with Armis, we will deliver an industry-defining strategic cybersecurity shield for real-time, end-to-end proactive protection across all technology estates, said Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer at ServiceNow.

Together with ServiceNow, customers will have a powerful new way to reduce their exposure and strengthen security at scale,” added Yevgeny Dibrov, co-founder and CEO, Armis.

Armis’ security products will pair with ServiceNow workflows to drive end-to-end protection and lifecycle action, including in industries with cyber-physical assets — such as manufacturing and healthcare — so security teams stay ahead of threat actors rather than react after breaches occur.