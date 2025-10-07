SBI UPI Service Hit By Technical Snag; Bank Shares Update

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system of the State Bank of India was briefly impacted on Tuesday, as per an update shared by the state-run lender. A spike in complaints related to the outages was also seen on DownDetector, a platform that measures the operationality of such web services.

"We are facing intermittent technical issues in SBI UPI, due to which some customers may face temporary declines in UPI services," SBI said in a post on social media platform X, adding that the issue "will be resolved" by 7:00 pm on Tuesday.

"Customers may continue to use UPI lite services for uninterrupted service. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," it added.

(This is a developing story)