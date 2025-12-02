Sanchar Saathi App: Will The Pre-Loaded App Help Curb SIM Fraud? Here's The Data So Far

That ecosystem of enforcement is now back in sharp focus after a major policy shift. In a significant development, the government has mandated that all mobile phone manufacturers and importers pre-install the Sanchar Saathi application on every device sold or used in India, according to a public order issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The mandate is aimed at curbing digital fraud, rising cases of digital arrests, and the circulation of counterfeit or stolen devices in India’s massive secondary smartphone market. Manufacturers have been given 90 days to implement the change and must submit a compliance report within 120 days.

Under the new rule, anyone purchasing a new smartphone—whether iPhone or Android—will find the government’s security app already integrated into the device. The DoT has further directed that the app be “readily visible and accessible” during first-time setup.

The order also bars manufacturers from restricting the Sanchar Saathi app’s access or functionality. The government wants the app not just present, but fully operational, requiring OEMs to ensure the software is not disabled or limited in any manner.

Although in the spotlight now, Sanchar Saathi is not a new initiative. The government has long positioned it as a consumer-protection tool, particularly for checking the authenticity of devices. Its primary purpose is to help users verify a handset’s genuineness via its IMEI number before purchase.

The push comes amid concerns around India’s vast second-hand smartphone market, where stolen or blacklisted devices are often resold — sometimes making unsuspecting buyers accessories to cybercrime.

The mobile app allows users to: