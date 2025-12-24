Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Edge Development Halted: Is Apple iPhone Air’s Weak Debut A Reason?
Samsung reportedly abandons its ultra-thin Galaxy S26 Edge plan following weak consumer interest in 2025.
Samsung seems to have abandoned plans for the Galaxy S26 Edge, only a few months after releasing the Galaxy S25 Edge. The move comes as interest in ultra-thin smartphones has reportedly declined throughout the year, affecting both Samsung and Apple. According to a Korea Economic Daily (KED) report, the thinner designs initially attracted attention. But now, users appear to choose battery longevity, camera adaptability and dependable performance over slim designs.
Lessons From The Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, the company’s first ultra-thin flagship, was admired for its design but drew criticism for compromises on practical aspects. Its 3,900mAh battery often fell short of a full day’s use. Also, the exclusion of a telephoto camera to keep the phone slim reduced its appeal. These issues reportedly led Samsung to rethink continuing with ultra-thin models.
Did Apple’s iPhone Air Struggles Reinforce The Decision?
Samsung’s move mirrors Apple’s experience with the iPhone Air, according to the Korea Economic Daily. Apple reportedly reduced production of the iPhone Air by around one million units after weaker-than-expected demand. With the company unlikely to launch a successor in 2026, Samsung appears to see little incentive to continue pursuing a shrinking market segment.
Consumer Priorities Shift
Without adopting advanced silicon-carbon battery technology, which some Chinese brands have used to maintain capacity in thinner designs, ultra-slim phones require trade-offs. Reports suggest Samsung considered a larger battery for the next Edge model, but the benefit may have been limited. The current trend highlights a clear shift in consumer preferences. Practical performance, longer battery life and versatile cameras now outweigh the appeal of extreme slimness.
As a result, both Samsung and Apple appear to be changing their plans, moving away from ultra-thin designs to focus on smartphones that offer practicality, longer battery life and features that meet everyday user needs.