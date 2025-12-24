Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Edge Development Halted: Is Apple iPhone Air’s Weak Debut A Reason?

Samsung seems to have abandoned plans for the Galaxy S26 Edge, only a few months after releasing the Galaxy S25 Edge. The move comes as interest in ultra-thin smartphones has reportedly declined throughout the year, affecting both Samsung and Apple. According to a Korea Economic Daily (KED) report, the thinner designs initially attracted attention. But now, users appear to choose battery longevity, camera adaptability and dependable performance over slim designs.

Lessons From The Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, the company’s first ultra-thin flagship, was admired for its design but drew criticism for compromises on practical aspects. Its 3,900mAh battery often fell short of a full day’s use. Also, the exclusion of a telephoto camera to keep the phone slim reduced its appeal. These issues reportedly led Samsung to rethink continuing with ultra-thin models.