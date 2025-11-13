Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Tipped To Launch Next Month: Check Expected Price, Key Specifications
Samsung is reportedly preparing to roll out the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone on Dec. 5, with limited units expected to go on sale shortly after the launch.
Samsung could soon expand its foldable smartphone lineup with the introduction of the Galaxy Z TriFold, which is expected to launch early next month. According to a report by The Chosun, the South Korean consumer electronics giant has already begun preparations for the event.
While the official launch date, pricing and specifications are yet to be confirmed, the handset is expected to feature a significantly larger battery compared to the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 7.
When Is Galaxy Z TriFold Expected To Launch?
Citing industry sources, The Chosun reported that Samsung’s first triple-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, is likely to be launched on Dec. 5. The Galaxy Z TriFold is also expected to go on sale soon after its official debut. While technical specifications remain under wraps for now, more details are expected to be announced during the event.
What Do We Know About Display?
According to the report, the Galaxy Z TriFold may come with a 6.5-inch outer screen, similar to the one seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. When fully unfolded, it could reveal a 10-inch flexible display, larger than the Fold 7’s 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display.
The inner display is said to offer a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 368ppi pixel density, and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, giving it a tablet-like viewing experience.
Expected Design And Battery Details
The report suggests that the Galaxy Z TriFold will measure 4.2mm thick when unfolded and about 14mm when folded. The device is expected to house a 5,600 mAh battery, a major upgrade from the 4,400 mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 supports 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare, though it is unclear whether the new model will include the same features.
How many units will Samsung ship?
While Samsung is yet to disclose pricing details, The Chosun reports that the Galaxy Z TriFold could be priced at KRW 4.4 million (around Rs 2.66 lakh). The company reportedly plans to ship between 20,000 and 30,000 units initially.
The limited release could be part of Samsung’s strategy to showcase its technological capabilities, positioning the Galaxy Z TriFold as a premium innovation rather than focusing on large-scale sales.