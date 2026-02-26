Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max — The Fiercest Flagship Faceoff

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S26 Ultra, introducing a flagship smartphone that emphasises user privacy while delivering exceptional performance and advanced imaging. With the launch, the Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max face off, mano-a-mano, for the top flagship crown. Here's a detailed comparison of the Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max basis their specs, features, and price.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display

Both devices feature a 6.9-inch OLED display. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces an innovative Privacy Display technology that limits visibility from side angles, ensuring only the person directly facing the screen can view content clearly and reducing the risk of shoulder surfing. This privacy-specific feature is missing in the Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera

The Galaxy S26 Ultra boasts a rear camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor featuring a wide f/1.4 aperture and optical image stabilisation, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 50MP periscope telephoto for 5x optical zoom with an f/2.9 aperture. It includes enhanced Nightography, Galaxy AI optimisations, and conversational editing tools, paired with a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto with 8x optical zoom, and an 18MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Processor And Performance

Performance comes from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor (customised for Galaxy) in the S26 Ultra and the A19 Pro chip in the iPhone 17 Pro Max. CPU capabilities are comparable, but the A19 Pro edges ahead in battery efficiency, while the Snapdragon excels in gaming.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Battery

Battery capacity stands at 5,000mAh for the S26 Ultra and a slightly larger 5,088mAh for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: AI Capabilities

In AI features, the Galaxy S26 Ultra holds a clear advantage with an expanded Galaxy AI suite, including integration of Perplexity (activated via “Hey Plex” wake word) and more advanced editing capabilities. Apple's AI offerings, while capable, are not as extensive.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Build Quality And Safety

Both phones use aluminium frames (moving away from titanium in prior generations) and carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: RAM And Storage

RAM starts at 12GB for base models on both, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra offering up to 16GB in its 1TB variant and the Pro Max reaching up to 2TB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price

Pricing in the U.S. sees the Galaxy S26 Ultra starting at $1,299, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max begins at $1,199. In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,39,999, compared to Rs 1,49,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The Verdict

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has turned the battle for flagship supremacy more fierce. Performance isn't a key differentiator between the S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, the S26 Ultra introduces a major feature in the form of Privacy Display, has a superior AI ecosystem than Apple's, and enhanced low-light camera capabilities, tipping the scales in its favour.

