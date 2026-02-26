West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch WI Vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Live?

SA vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa and the West Indies will meet in a Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday. Both teams have started the Super 8 phase of the tournament with convincing victories with South Africa beating India, while the West Indies overcame Zimbabwe. A win for either team will greatly improve their semi-final chances.

South Africa will enter the match on the back of a convincing 76-run victory over India in Ahmedabad. The South African bowling lineup of Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi was too good for India as they were bundled out for 111 chasing 188.

The West Indies, on the other hand, will enter the match on the back of a comprehensive 107-run victory over Zimbabwe in Mumbai. This has shown the West Indies' strong batting lineup and their ability to score large totals.

The result of this match may also affect India's chances. A victory for the West Indies will increase their chances of entering the semi-finals, and India will then have to win their remaining matches convincingly to make it to the semi-finals.

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Date And Time

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture between West Indies and South Africa will be held on Thursday, Feb. 26. The match will begin at 3 p.m. IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 p.m. IST.

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Venue

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Super 8 encounter between the West Indies and South Africa.

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The T20 World Cup Super 8 match between West Indies and South Africa will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickleton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde, Jason Smith.

