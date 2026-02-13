Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra Prices Tipped — And They're Bumped

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the standard Galaxy S26 are anticipated to launch globally at Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026. Just days before, pricing and colour options for the three devices leaked for the European market, and now similar details have surfaced for South Korea. It appears that in Samsung's home market, the Galaxy S26 series will cost notably higher compared to the previous Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Prices Tipped

According to a report from South Korea-based ETNews, the expected launch prices in South Korea are as follows:

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Approximately KRW 1.8 million (about Rs 1,13,000) for the 256GB base model, and around KRW 2 million (roughly Rs 1,26,000) for the 512GB variant.

Galaxy S26 Plus: Approximately KRW 1.5 million (about Rs 94,000) for 256GB, and around KRW 1.66 million (roughly Rs 1,04,000) for 512GB.

Galaxy S26: Approximately KRW 1.3 million (about Rs 82,000) for 256GB, and around KRW 1.46 million (roughly Rs 92,000) for 512GB.

If accurate, these figures represent a significant price increase over the Galaxy S25 lineup in South Korea. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are each expected to rise by about KRW 99,000 (around Rs 6,300), while the Galaxy S26 Ultra could see an increase of roughly KRW 98,600 (about Rs 6,200) compared to the S25 Ultra's price.

Samsung is reportedly going with increased prices to offset rising costs of key components, particularly DRAM and NAND flash memory. This would mark the first price hike for the company's flagship Galaxy S series in South Korea in three years.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.