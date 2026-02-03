Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra Prices In US, UK, India, Europe, Canada — What To Expect

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series may arrive on Feb. 25, with rising costs for RAM and storage components putting pricing in the spotlight. Recent leaks, primarily from Swedish retailer data shared by tipster Roland Quandt via WinFuture, paint a somewhat mixed picture. The base Galaxy S26 could see an increase (due to the shift to 256GB as the starting storage), with the S26 Plus and S26 Ultra holding steady or seeing minor price adjustments.

Based on recent reports, here's a breakdown of expected launch prices of the Galaxy S26 series across key global regions.

Galaxy S26 Series Prices In US

In the U.S., early indications suggest pricing similar to the Galaxy S25 lineup. The Galaxy S26 is tipped to cost around $799-$859, the Galaxy S26 Plus around $999-$1,059, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra around $1,299-$1,359.

Galaxy S26 Series Prices In UK

For the U.K., leaks point to the standard Galaxy S26 launching at approximately £859, the Galaxy S26 Plus at £999, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra at £1,249, aligning with previous-generation pricing.

Galaxy S26 Series Prices In India

In India, expectations are for prices similar to or slightly above the Galaxy S25 series. The base Galaxy S26 could be priced around Rs 80,999-89,999, the Galaxy S26 Plus around Rs 99,999-1,09,999, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra around Rs 1,29,000-1,39,999.

Galaxy S26 Series Prices In Europe

European pricing shows more variation, as reported recently. The Galaxy S26 is projected to cost EUR 1,049 for 256GB and EUR 1,259 for 512GB. The Galaxy S26 Plus could land at EUR 1,299 for 256GB and EUR 1,449 for 512GB. The Galaxy S26 Ultra stands out with potentially lower entry points: around EUR 1,399 for 256GB, EUR 1,569 for 512GB, and EUR 1,809 for 1TB — a reduction of about EUR 100 on the 256GB and 512GB models compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S26 Series Prices In Canada

In Canada, anticipated starting prices are around CAD 1,200 for the Galaxy S26, CAD 1,440 for the Galaxy S26 Plus, and CAD 1,920 for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

