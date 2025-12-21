Regulating The Doom Scroll — Australia's Social Media Ban Poses A Question India Can't Ignore
Teenagers today aren’t just tired or distracted — many are mentally overloaded. That overload now has a name.
“We are seeing increasing ‘brain fog’ in adolescents," Dr Samir Parikh, Chairperson of the Mental Health Programme at Fortis Healthcare & Adayu, told NDTV Profit. It isn’t simple fatigue or lack of focus, he explained, but a state of constant mental overload driven by excessive exposure to social media — a space where the mind rarely gets a break.
What Screen Time Is Replacing
According to Dr Parikh, the real damage isn’t only about how many hours teenagers spend online, but what those hours quietly push out of their lives.
Screen time steadily replaces physical activity, real-world friendships, and meaningful offline engagement. “Peer pressure has reached an entirely new level,” he says, “because peers are now global.” Teenagers are no longer comparing themselves only to classmates or friends, but to curated lives, viral trends, and impossible standards from across the world.
That pressure is amplified by the nature of online content itself. Trolling, cyberbullying, misinformation, and aggressive trends can fuel anxiety, disrupt sleep, erode self-confidence, and affect overall well-being. The constant need to stay visible, seek approval, and keep up with updates keeps young people in a heightened state of alert — rarely allowing their nervous systems to truly switch off.
Hardly A Chance To Relax
Parents say these effects are becoming harder to ignore.
Many told us they notice their children staying up late scrolling, waking up exhausted, and rushing through — or even skipping — meals just to stay online. Eye strain, irritability, and withdrawal from offline activities have become increasingly common.
Many parents feel strongly that platforms like Instagram and Facebook should not be open to minors at all, arguing that children are not emotionally equipped to handle the speed, scrutiny, and pressure of social media.
Global data backs these concerns. Research by the International Physical Activity and Environment Network shows that teenagers worldwide spend an average of eight to ten hours a day sitting or engaged in inactive tasks. Mental health experts warn that this trend eats into time meant for exercise, sleep, and face-to-face interaction — all critical pillars of healthy childhood development.
(Image: Unsplash)
Australia Draws A Line
In some parts of the world, these worries have already translated into policy action.
Earlier this month, Australia became the first country to legally ban social media for children under 16. From Dec. 10, platforms including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, X, and YouTube must block users under 16 or face fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars.
The law mandates the deactivation of existing underage accounts and blocks new sign-ups, while granting regulators the power to monitor and penalise companies that fail to comply. Authorities say the aim is simple: reduce online harm and give children back an offline childhood.
India’s Softer Approach
India, however, has chosen a different path.
Instead of a blanket ban, the government is relying on parental consent and data protection. Under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules framed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, children under 18 can use social media only with verified parental consent. The draft rules also seek to restrict how children’s personal data is collected and used, particularly in ways that could harm their well-being.
The issue has reached Parliament as well. During the winter session this month, MP and social advocate Sudha Murthy urged the government to frame clearer rules on how children are portrayed on social media, while emphasising the need to strengthen values among the younger generation. Her remarks reflect a growing unease among lawmakers about the cultural and psychological impact of online content.
Are Laws Really Enough?
Still, Dr Parikh cautions that legislation alone may not be enough.
“You can make rules,” he said, "but behaviour change needs education, media literacy, and a collective effort from families, schools, policymakers, and platforms."
He also stressed the role of adults. "Children learn digital habits by observing us. If adults don’t model healthy screen behaviour, we can’t expect children to."
Australia has chosen enforcement. India is opting for consent and caution. But as brain fog replaces curiosity, meal times compete with notifications, and sleep gives way to scrolling, the question confronting Indian families and policymakers is becoming harder to ignore.
Should childhood online be controlled by law, guided by parents — or left to algorithms to decide when a child finally looks up from the screen?