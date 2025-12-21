Regulating The Doom Scroll — Australia's Social Media Ban Poses A Question India Can't Ignore

According to Dr Parikh, the real damage isn’t only about how many hours teenagers spend online, but what those hours quietly push out of their lives.

Screen time steadily replaces physical activity, real-world friendships, and meaningful offline engagement. “Peer pressure has reached an entirely new level,” he says, “because peers are now global.” Teenagers are no longer comparing themselves only to classmates or friends, but to curated lives, viral trends, and impossible standards from across the world.

That pressure is amplified by the nature of online content itself. Trolling, cyberbullying, misinformation, and aggressive trends can fuel anxiety, disrupt sleep, erode self-confidence, and affect overall well-being. The constant need to stay visible, seek approval, and keep up with updates keeps young people in a heightened state of alert — rarely allowing their nervous systems to truly switch off.