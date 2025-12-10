Australia’s Social Media Ban For Under-16s: How Does It Work?

In the hours before the ban kicked in, many teens used their remaining access to say goodbye to their followers. According to Reuters, teenagers shared posts saying, “No more social media, no more contact with the rest of the world,” and “#seeyouwhenim16.”

Some young Australians have welcomed the change. “We deserve the chance to figure out who we are without algorithms telling us what to like, what to think, and how to feel,” BBC quoted 12-year-old Florence Brodribb from Tasmania as saying,

But there were some who warned of negative consequences. Fourteen-year-old Annie Wang told Reuters the restrictions could isolate marginalised teens. “It’s going to be worse for queer people and people with niche interests, I guess, because that’s the only way they can find their community.”