Realme P4 Power Launching Tomorrow With 10,001mAh Battery — Check Confirmed Specs, Features

The Realme P4 Power will release in India tomorrow, Jan. 29. A Flipkart page for the upcoming smartphone is already live, revealing most of the specs and features. The key highlight of the Realme P4 Power is its gargantuan 10,001mAh battery, which is being touted as the first and biggest ever in any mainstream smartphone in India. Additionally, the device will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and boast an advanced display.

Main Highlight: Realme P4 Power Battery

The Realme P4 Power's USP is its 10,001mAh battery, which promises up to 1.5 days of usage on a single charge. Realme has claimed that the P4 Power will support up to 185.7 hours of music, 32.5 hours of YouTube, 11.6 hours of BGMI at 90fps, and 72.3 hours of calling. It is also billed as the world's first 10,000mAh+ battery to pass military-grade shock test and comes rated “5-star” by TÜV Rheinland.

The battery will come supported by 80W fast charging and up to 27W reverse charging. Realme is also offering free battery replacement within four years if a device's battery health falls below 80% (applicable to first-sale units only). Despite the large battery inside, the Realme P4 Power is relatively slim and lightweight at around 218 gm.

Realme P4 Power Specs And Features (Confirmed)

At the core of the Realme P4 Power is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset based on a 4nm process, helping deliver smooth gaming and multi-tasking. This will be paired with a HyperVision+ AI chip, which improves resolution and offers smoother frame rates and immersive videos.

The smartphone is confirmed to ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, with promises of three years of software updates and four years of security patches. Its AI features include AI LightMe, AI StyleMe, AI SmartReply, Aim Assist, and more.

On the display front, the Realme P4 Power boasts a HyperGlow panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits peak brightness. The phone features a flat frame, square-shaped triple rear camera module. It houses a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation and supporting 4K videos, paired with a wide-angle camera and a flash.

On the rear, Precision Energy Loop and Flash Dart Emblem are shown, and the device comes with a matte finish. The Realme P4 Power will be available in three colourways: TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue.

