LIVE UPDATES

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: PM Modi, President Murmu Condole Maharashtra Dy CM's Death After Private Jet Crash

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: There were five people on board on the plane that crashed on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar
1 minute ago

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed on Wednesday morning when the aircraft they were traveling in crashed in Pune district, officials said.

The crash occurred as the plane carrying Pawar (66) and the others attempted to land near Baramati, they added. Data from Flight Radar showed that the aircraft departed Mumbai at 8:10 am and went off radar around 8:45 am. Pawar was on his way from Mumbai to Baramati to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections.

A police official confirmed that five people were onboard when the aircraft went down at 8:50 am.

Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said a fire broke out after the crash. “Those onboard were immediately rushed to the hospital,” he added.

According to NDTV reports, pilot had reported poor visibility near the runway before attempting to land. The aircraft, a Learjet 45 (LJ45) manufactured by Bombardier's Learjet Division, veered off the runway during landing at Baramati airport and caught fire, the source said.

Pawar is survived by his wife Sunetra, a Rajya Sabha MP, and their two sons, Parth and Jay. Recently, Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) contested the municipal corporation elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in alliance with NCP (SP), led by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Jan 28, 2026 11:19 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Flightradar Tracks Fatal Crash Of Aircraft

Flightradar24's post tracks the fatal crash of Learjet 45XR VT-SSK near Baramati Airport, carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others from Mumbai, ending abruptly at 2600 feet during a second approach.

Jan 28, 2026 11:14 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Second Accident In Three Years For VSR Aviation

Second Accident In Three Years For VSR Aviation, Operator Of Ajit Pawar's Private Jet. Read full story HERE.

Jan 28, 2026 11:07 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Kerala Assembly Observes Silence

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday observed a brief silence to pay tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who died in an aircrash in Pune in the morning. Besides Pawar, five others in the aircraft also died in the crash.

After the question hour ended, Speaker A N Shamseer informed the House about Pawar's death and asked everyone to observe a brief silence. The crash occurred when the plane carrying NCP leader Pawar (66) and others was landing in Pune's Baramati area.

Jan 28, 2026 11:05 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates:

In a post on X, Minister of Defence of India, Rajnath Singh posted, "Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers."

Jan 28, 2026 10:55 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu wrote, "The news of the death of several people, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely tragic. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector. I express my deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers. May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow." [sic]

Jan 28, 2026 10:45 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee Demands Probe

In a post on X, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted, "Deeply shocked and stunned by the suddden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajitji's all friends and followers. The incident needs proper investigation."

Jan 28, 2026 10:41 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Narendra Modi Expresses Grief

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted, "Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief."

Jan 28, 2026 10:39 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Indian Politicians That Have Died In Helicopter, Aircraft Crashes

Ajit Pawar, Vijay Rupani To Sanjay Gandhi: Indian Politicians That Have Died In Helicopter, Aircraft Crashes

Read HERE

Jan 28, 2026 10:38 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Five People Died, Confirms DGCA Sources

There were five passengers -- Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar onboard along with two more personnel (one PSO and one attendant) and two crew members (pilot in-command and the first officer) -- on board the Learjet 45 aircraft when the accident happened.

Jan 28, 2026 10:21 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant Pay Condolences

On Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in a charter plane crash in Baramati, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant says," I always did what he said. He was a bold man. He had a big role in the development of the Baramati region. I express my condolences to the entire Pawar family."

Jan 28, 2026 10:18 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah Contact Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah both contacted Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis and received information and updates about the Baramati plane crash: Maharashtra Government

Jan 28, 2026 10:13 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Congress Leader Nitin Raut Demands Investigation

Maharashtra Congress leader and ex minister Dr Nitin Raut has expressed deep shock and expressed apprehension about it being a sabotage. He has demanded investigation in the incident. He has also cautioned against the rampant use of helicopters and small aeroplanes by political leaders seeking to cover more areas in a day.

Jan 28, 2026 10:07 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Photo Of The Crash

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane in flames after it crashed during landing, at Baramati in Pune district, Maharashtra on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Pawar, along with three others on board, was killed in the crash. (Photo: PTI)

Ajit Pawar
Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

 

Jan 28, 2026 10:05 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Passes Away

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passes away: Read full story here

 

Jan 28, 2026 10:03 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live: Fire Seen At Crash Site

Fire was seen at the sight where Ajit Pawar's plane crashed in Baramati.

Jan 28, 2026 09:59 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live: Ajit Pawar Was Supposed To Go To Rallied

Ajit Pawar was supposed to go to Baramati to attend four rallies, reports NDTV.

Jan 28, 2026 09:59 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live: Five People Were On Board

Local sources told NDTV that four-five people were on board in the aircraft that crashed in Baramati

