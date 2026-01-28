ACC Q3 Results: Profit Jumps Over Fourfold

ACC Ltd.'s net profit jumped more than fourfold to Rs 380 crore in the December quarter, according to a release on Wednesday.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was up by 46% to Rs 700 crore, and Ebitda 10.8%. It also achieved its highest‑ever quarterly sales volume in the third quarter of the fiscal 2026 as well as highest ever quarterly revenue at Rs 6,483 crore, showing a 22% YoY increase, as per a press release from the company on Wednesday. The revenue was driven by higher premium products as premium volume went up 33% YoY, while trade sales were at 43%.

This was as per a normalised basis excluding one-time gain of a government grant of Rs 637 crore and income tax interest of Rs 530 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025, the impact of new labour/wage codewas Rs 50 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

The company's net worth was at Rs 20,326 crore, up by Rs 389 crore during the quarter, as per the release. The firm continues to remain debt free, highest rating of Crisil and CARE - AAA (Stable)/ A1+.

ACC Ltd. will also be amalgamated into Ambuja Cements Ltd. to create a unified "One Cement Platform", the release said. The company will also engage in capacity additions and debottlenecking initiatives, which will take place via the guidance from group-wide expertise. ACC will be positioned for "sustained growth and cost leadership".

Some of its strategic initiatives include CiNOC (Cement Intelligent Network Operating Centre), which is gaining momentum, with a sales ground force empowered with smart tabs. Along with Adani Cement FutureX, which engages with over 750 institutions (engineering colleges/schools), impacting more than 1.3 million students, which was termed as the largest industry academia initiative).

The firm also reported having strengthened partnerships with leading industry bodies including Credai, Naredco, BAI, Indian Concrete Institute, CTBUH, the Indian Institute of Architects, Indian Chamber of Commerce, ACCE India, among others.

“We have sustained our growth momentum with another strong quarter, delivering our highest‑ever quarterly volumes. Higher trade and premium cement sales, alongside continued expansion in RMX, have supported better realizations than industry peers and strengthened our market position in core regions. We remain focused on resolving specific cost levers as part of our blueprint, particularly power costs, increasing the share of green power, fuel efficiency, improved WHRS and AFR utilization, and tighter logistics costs," Vinod Bahety, chief executive officer of ACC Ltd., said.

