LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Start; Vodafone Idea, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Shares In Focus

Vodafone Idea, Maruti Suzuki, TVS among stocks to watch today.

10 minutes ago

The GIFT Nifty was trading near 25,400 early on Wednesday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.16% at 25,458 as of 6:49 a.m. indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. In the previous session on Tuesday, the benchmark ended in green. The Nifty ended 126.75 points or 0.51% higher at 25,175.40 and Sensex ended 319.78 points or 0.39% higher at 81,857.48.

Jan 28, 2026 08:14 (IST)
Nifty Today| Tata Motors CV Shares In Focus

Tata Motors Ltd
%

Shares of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Ltd. will be in focus heading into trade on Wednesday after the stock received initiation from UBS. The brokerage firm has initiated coverage with a 'buy' call on the counter, citing a strong India business and an impending 'resurgence'.

UBS believes Tata Motors CV is unfettered and accelerating, backed by a strong domestic business that has shown promising signs. Keeping that in mind, the firm has issued a 'buy' call with a price target of Rs 550, which implies an upside of roughly 24% from Tuesday's closing price of Rs 444.

The demerged Tata Motors CV could benefit from improving trucking volumes in Europe, which in turn could support margin expansion and bolster the company's cash flow.

UBS adds that the commercial vehicle space is a more favourable space than the passenger vehicle or the two-wheeler space. Tata Motors, to that end, has emerged as a strong buy for the brokerage firm.

Jan 28, 2026 07:55 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: Dollar Index Near 4-Year Low

Dollar Index falls for 5th day near 96 levels, near its four-year low.
Lower numbers are positive for Emerging Markets

Why The Fall? 

Trump’s commentary-stating not concerned with Dollar’s decline 
Yen already putting pressure 
Economies trying the dollar debasement trade  

Rupee In Focus-More Strength Ahead? 

India-EU Trade deal completion 
Rupee strengthened against dollar in last session 
RBI interventions continue

Jan 28, 2026 07:39 (IST)
Gold Price Check: Commodity Hits Record Above $5,200

  • Gold hit a record high above $5,200 an ounce, extending a rally fueled by US dollar weakness and a flight from sovereign bonds and currencies.
  • The decline of the US dollar, combined with heightened geopolitical risks and investor flight from currencies and Treasuries, has sparked a wave of investment demand in precious metals.
  • Gold has gained about 20% since the beginning of the year, smashing through $5,000 an ounce for the first time this week, while silver has surged more than 50% in the same period.

    • Source: Bloomberg

Jan 28, 2026 07:30 (IST)
Nifty Today| Stock Market Live Updates: What F&O Cues Indicate

  • Nifty Jan futures is up 0.89 to 25,427.20 at a premium of points.
  • Nifty Options 3rd Feb Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,600.                       
  • Securities in ban period: SAMMAANCAP
Jan 28, 2026 07:23 (IST)
Dollar Check

  • The US Dollar index is up 0.32% at 95.900.
  • Euro was down 0.30% at 1.2005.
  • Pound was down 0.30% at 1.3806.
  • Yen was up 0.42% at 152.89.
Jan 28, 2026 07:09 (IST)
Stock Market News Live: Global Check

Asian currencies strengthened as the US dollar fell to its weakest level in four years, with investors growing increasingly cautious toward the world's reserve currency amid unpredictable policy signals from Washington. Equity markets in Asia were mixed, with South Korea posting gains while Japan moved lower. Meanwhile, US stock-index futures continued to climb following a Wall Street Journal report that SoftBank is in discussions to inject as much as $30 billion in additional funding into OpenAI, reports Bloomberg.

Jan 28, 2026 06:55 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Start

The GIFT Nifty was trading near 25,400 early on Wednesday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.16% at 25,458 as of 6:49 a.m. indicating a positive start for the Indian markets.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the benchmark ended in green. The Nifty ended 126.75 points or 0.51% higher at 25,175.40 and Sensex ended 319.78 points or 0.39% higher at 81,857.48.

