"PwC India and Google Cloud have announced their partnership to deliver Google Security Operations, an artificial intelligence-powered security operations platform, to organisations across India to address threats through frontline intelligence, expertise and AI-infused technology.India has a rapidly evolving threat landscape, and both public and private sector organisations need to address threats faster. According to the M-Trends 2024 report, attackers are focusing on evasion in an effort to maintain persistence on networks for as long as possible, increasingly targeting edge devices, leveraging "living off the land" techniques and exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities."With an evolving threat landscape, it is imperative for organisations in India to enhance their threat intelligence capabilities and stay ahead of the curve on cyber resilience. We believe this collaboration between PwC India and Google Cloud could play a transformative role in supporting businesses to derive optimal value from their cloud investments," said Sangram Gayal, partner and managed services leader - transformation at PwC India.The collaboration aims to help secure Indian organisations with Google Security Operations, which is supported by Google's visibility into the global threat landscape, combined with capabilities of PwC's security operations and threat intelligence team.The joint initiative will allow security teams to help defend against and respond to threats better. With Google Cloud's new security operations region in India, customers have data residency controls, which is important for security-savvy organisations."Bringing together PwC's vast industry expertise with the power of Gemini in Google Security Operations will be a catalyst to supercharge security operations; this is a game changer for our customers to drive operational excellence and modernise their security operations," said Sandeep Patil, head of security partners and MSS, JAPAC, Google Cloud.