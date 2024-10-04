PwC India Collaborates With Meta To Expand Open-Source Gen AI Solutions

PwC India has collaborated with Meta Platforms Inc. to expand and scale its open-source artificial intelligence solutions for enterprises and citizen services on Meta's Llama models. The collaboration aims to promote the adoption of the Llama open-source platform and assist PwC in developing generative AI-powered solutions.

PwC India and Meta seek to democratise gen AI and make it more accessible to businesses by jointly building and deploying enterprise-grade and citizen-service gen AI solutions. The collaboration aims to create gen AI solutions that will be built on Meta’s technical expertise and powerful Llama open-source platform, along with PwC India’s domain expertise.

"We are excited to partner with Meta to explore the transformative potential of generative AI in accelerating India's growth trajectory," said Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson of PwC India. "With Llama Models, we see a unique opportunity to democratise this technology across industries, and drive innovation while solving real-world challenges."

PwC India and Meta will also jointly offer advanced gen AI capabilities by combining consulting advisory and technological expertise to enterprises and institutions seeking secure and ready-to-deploy gen AI solutions at their endpoints.

Llama can harness natural language understanding and generation, potentially improving efficiencies and customer experiences, and driving data-driven decision-making.

Sandhya Devanathan, vice president and head, Meta India, said, “Gen AI solutions, including Llama, are poised to revolutionise India's businesses and accelerate the country's digital transformation journey. We believe that this technology has the potential to create a paradigm shift in India's digital landscape."