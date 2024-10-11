PwC India Collaborates With Meta To Expand Open-Source AI Solutions

PwC India has announced a collaboration with Meta to expand and scale its open-source AI solutions to enterprises and citizen services on Meta's Llama models.

This collaboration will promote the adoption of the Llama open-source platform and help PwC develop innovative solutions powered by Generative AI on a global scale, the consultancy firm said in a release.

In light of the Indian government's announcement to launch the IndiaAI Mission and its investment in building a robust AI ecosystem, the moment is ideal for businesses to harness the potential of GenAI, it added.

"With Llama Models, we see a unique opportunity to democratise this technology across industries, and drive innovation while solving real-world challenges. Together, we aspire to create a more digitally enabled future for our clients and our communities - to create value and drive meaningful change at scale," Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India, said.

The collaboration will help PwC India and Meta to democratise GenAI and make it more accessible to businesses by jointly building and deploying enterprise-grade and citizen-service GenAI solutions.

It aims to create an ecosystem of GenAI solutions that will be built on Meta's technical expertise and powerful Llama open-source platform along with PwC India’s domain expertise.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Head at Meta India, said Gen AI solutions, including Llama, are poised to revolutionise India's businesses and accelerate the country's digital transformation journey.

"By harnessing the power of natural language understanding and generation, Llama can unlock new efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and drive data-driven decision-making. As India strives to become a leading digital economy, Gen AI will be instrumental in empowering businesses to innovate, scale, and compete on a global stage," Devanathan said.

PwC India further said the collaboration also builds on the work done by PwC India for the GenAI Lab, which is dedicated to bringing new ideas and solutions leveraging GenAI to both PwC employees and clients.

PwC India and Meta will also jointly offer advanced Gen AI capabilities to their customers.