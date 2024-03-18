PwC Collaborates With Axar To Offer Technology-Based Compliance Monitoring Services

PwC India has collaborated with Axar Digital Services Pvt. to drive automation in the space of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations as part of its compliance monitoring and advisory services.

PwC India's clients will get access to Axar's licenced tool services, while PwC will provide implementation, project management and ongoing review support services. This approach is aimed at helping companies remain in compliance with SEBI PIT regulations.

"We welcome the increased vigilance and enforcement of PIT norms as fair-trade practices like this are imperative to attract global investments and build trust and protect retail investors," Ankur Jain, partner at PwC India, said. "Our alliance with Axar will help strengthen our client service delivery and ensure robust compliance to PIT norms.