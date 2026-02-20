Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Complete Specs Tipped: Expect Big Batteries, Strong Durability

The Poco X8 series is rumoured to launch soon in global markets. The lineup, which will replace the Poco X7 series, is expected to comprise the Poco X8 Pro and the newly introduced Poco X8 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, a popular tipster has revealed almost all key specifications of the Poco X8 series, which indicates that the devices will come with display enhancements, strong durability, and fast charging. The tipster has also leaked information about chipsets, battery specs, RAM, and storage.

Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Complete Specs Tipped

The detailed specifications for the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max have been shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X. Both models are tipped to feature high-quality 1.5K resolution OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness in high-brightness mode, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming for smoother and more comfortable viewing. Both devices are also tipped to come with IP68, IP69, and IP69K ingress protection ratings, along with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging.

The Poco X8 Pro is said to include a 6.59-inch TCL M10 OLED screen and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, featuring a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage.

For photography, the X8 Pro is expected to get a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8MP ultrawide, plus a 20MP OV20B front camera. The battery is tipped to be 6,500mAh. The device may launch with Android 16-based HyperOS 3, with Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, IR blaster, and NFC as connectivity options.

The Poco X8 Pro Max, positioned as the higher-end variant, is expected to feature a larger 6.83-inch TCL M10 OLED display. It is expected to run on the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC, equipped with an Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU and the same RAM and storage configurations.

The rear camera setup appears similar: a 50MP primary sensor (identified as Light Hunter 600 with OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide. The device reportedly has a larger 8,500mAh battery supporting the same charging speeds and said to be 8.15 mm thick and weigh around 219 gm. The Pro Max may add dual stereo speakers, 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, LHDC 5.0 audio support, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7.

