Perplexity Personal Computer' AI Agent Is Like Digital Proxy' Of Users: What's New?

Perplexity has launched a new AI system called ‘Personal Computer'. It works as an “always-on digital assistant” that can help with tasks like research, writing emails and creating reports, the company announced on Wednesday.

“A traditional operating system takes instructions. An AI operating system takes objectives. Personal Computer gives Perplexity Computer and the Comet Assistant always-on, local access to your machine's files, app and sessions through a continuously running compact desktop. It's a persistent digital proxy of you. Controllable from any device, anywhere,” it said.

Explaining the system, Perplexity said that the AI stays active all day, allowing users to manage work more efficiently. The system can interact with different applications and connect to both local files and cloud-based AI services.

“Personal Computer is a digital proxy for you, working constantly on your behalf and allowing you to orchestrate all of your tools, tasks, and files from any device, anywhere,” it said, noting that it runs continuously on a Mac mini.

The company also clarified that while the new agent is designed to act as a user's digital proxy, every sensitive action still needs approval before it happens. The system also records a log of all actions so one can review what it did. There is also a built-in kill switch that lets users instantly stop the AI if needed, the US tech major said.

“We are providing support for the initial cohort, and the waitlist is now open,” Perplexity announced. Users can sign up for early access by joining the waitlist using their email IDs at: https://www.perplexity.ai/ personal-computer-waitlist

Perplexity said that the inspiration behind this launch is the idea that “everything is computer.” It explained that the new system expands the power of computers across personal workflows, enterprise software, developer platforms and finance.

“The throughline is the same in each case: a system that can understand the goal, gather the right context, use the right tools and carry the work forward. Everything is Computer,” it said.

