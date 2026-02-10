OpenAI Starts Testing Ads In ChatGPT In The US: What Changes, What Doesn't

OpenAI has started testing chats in its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, in the US. The facility is limited to Free and Go tier subscribers as of now. The ads are only being tested in the US, and the regions may change as the testing expands, the company said in a statement.

“We're beginning this test in the US on February 9, 2026. We're taking a deliberate, phased approach and will expand gradually as we learn from real-world use and feedback. If you're eligible for the test, you'll see clear in-product information,” OpenAI stated.

OpenAI Starts Testing Ads: What Changes?

As of now, only Free and Go tier subscribers who are logged in will see ads. People with Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu accounts will not see any ads.

The adverts will appear at the end of a response and will be clearly labelled. The adverts will be run on separate systems from OpenAI's chat model. The firm has emphasised that seeing an advert does not mean that OpenAI recommends the product or services.

The ads will not appear in:

Temporary Chats

When users are logged out

After they generate an image

In the ChatGPT Atlas browser

OpenAI Testing Ads: What Remains The Same?

OpenAI has stated that it will not show ads to minors. Products related to sensitive or regulated topics, such as health, mental health, or politics, will not be shown. Advertisers working in sensitive or regulated verticals, including dating, financial services, health or politics, have been excluded from ChatGPT as of now.

In terms of privacy, OpenAI has promised that it will not sell subscribers' data to advertisers. Highlighting its principles of conversation privacy and advertising independence, the firm said that its responses will not be influenced by advertisers.

“Advertisers do not see your chats, chat history, memories, or personal details. We only share aggregated ad performance data (such as total views or clicks),” the AI startup said.

How To Remove Ads From ChatGPT?

Users have the option to either upgrade to an ad-free subscription plan - such as Plus or Pro - or choose a free, no ads option that comes with additional limits on features.

Why Is OpenAI Introducing Ads?

The company has stated that adverts could help it “give everyone access to ChatGPT for free with fewer limits, while protecting the trust they place in it for important and personal tasks.”

Advertising represents a new revenue stream for the AI startup and could help it meet its ambitious spending commitments, NBC reported.

The move will also bring increased scrutiny on OpenAI. Integrating ads into chatbot conversations will put pressure on the company at a time when it is facing lawsuits alleging that ChatGPT encouraged users to die by suicide, a CNN report stated.

OpenAI is not the only platform to start showing advertisements. In December, Meta started utilising information from subscribers' interactions with its AI chatbot to show them more personalised ads.

