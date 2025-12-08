NTT Data Launches Four AI-Powered Cyber Defence Centres In India

NTT Data has announced the launch of four next-generation autonomous Cyber Defence Centres powered by AI technologies in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida and Mumbai, with two additional centres set to open in Birmingham in the UK later this month and in Dallas in the U.S. by January 2026.

These purpose-built facilities reinforce NTT Data’s strategic focus on modernising cybersecurity for the AI era. They represent a shift from traditional centralised security operations to a distributed, AI-driven, hyper-automated model that learns from past incidents and human expertise to automate, triage and prioritise alerts, accelerate investigations and incident response, contain threats faster and support regional data privacy and cybersecurity regulations.

According to technology research and advisory firm Omdia, autonomous security operations centres will become the industry standard within two years, and NTT Data’s new launches are in line with meeting that goal.

These new NTT Data facilities combine human security experts and AI agents to defend against evolving cyber threats. AI agents autonomously triage, analyse and hunt for potential incidents, reducing investigation time by up to 60%, enabling teams to contain threats earlier in the kill chain. By automating high-volume, repetitive tasks, these capabilities free security analysts to focus on higher-value work such as digital forensics, containment, and recovery.

According to the company, each centre is purpose-built and key features include:

Autonomous agent-based cyber defence and AI-driven threat orchestration to accelerate detection and response cycles.

Real-time global threat intelligence and localised threat hunting tailored to each region’s unique threat landscape.

A comprehensive portfolio of offerings, including managed detection and response, incident response, threat intelligence, compliance and regulatory advisory, and cloud and OT security services.

Proactive identification of new and emerging threats, along with a clear view of cyber risks and recommendations for reducing them.

Significant risk reduction and operational efficiency improvements, including up to 90% alert reduction and 60% faster mean time to detect and respond

“Our clients’ innovation and growth are driven by rapid adoption of cloud and AI technologies that must be secured at speed and scale,” said Charlie Li, head of cloud and security services, NTT Data. “Our expanding footprint of next-generation Cyber Defence Centres enables us to meet the rising demand for AI-powered cybersecurity services, defend against AI-enabled threats and help our clients advance their edge-to-cloud digital transformation journeys.”

The four new centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, and Mumbai expand the company’s global cybersecurity footprint across five continents, supported by more than 40 delivery centres and SOCs in over 50 countries. They also operate in collaboration with regional Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), National Cyber Security Centres (NCSCs), and government agencies to help clients meet local data privacy and AI-regulation requirements.