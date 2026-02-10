Nothing Teases Colour Options For Phone 4a Series Ahead Of March Launch

Nothing is expected to launch its Phone 4a series in the global market in March. The latest lineup includes Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro, which are expected to be available in a mid-range price segment.

While details about the upcoming smartphones have not been revealed officially, the London-based company has teased new colour options for the upcoming series on social media. The new teaser highlights that the company is gearing up to add a splash of colour to the Nothing Phone 4a series.

Colour Options For Upcoming Nothing Smartphones

The company on Monday, Feb. 9, teased the launch of Phone 4a series with a bright teaser image. On its official X handle, its post shows an image with "(a)" written in five colours. The colour options for the Phone 4a series include white, black, blue, yellow and pink.

In the caption, Nothing simply wrote, "Soon", hinting at a possible March launch.

The image indicates multiple colour options for the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a lineup, signalling the beginning of a longer teaser campaign. However, it remains to be seen whether the teasers hint towards the Nothing Headphones (a) as well.

Going by the past leaks, the latest teaser is expected to be the colour options for the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a series, with pink being a new option in the lineup. Nothing had earlier unveiled blue on some of its international variants of A-series smartphones, while Nothing Ear (a) in 2024 came in a yellow colour option, according to 9to5Google.

Nothing 4a And 4a Pro Launch Date

Recently, tipster Yogesh Brar claimed on social media that the Carl Pei-led firm could come out with the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro tentatively by March 5.

"Nothing 4a And 4a Pro set to launch globally by early March. Tentative date: March 5. Highlight:- Upgraded storage (UFS3.1), New Design, Marginal battery bump, Snapdragon chipset, Higher price,” the tipster wrote on X.

Nothing 4a & 4a Pro set to launch globally by early March



Tentative date : March 5th



Highlight:

- Upgraded storage (UFS3.1)

- New Design

- Marginal battery bump

- Snapdragon chipset

- Higher price — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 3, 2026

Nothing Phone 4a Series Expected Price

Multiple leaks online have suggested that Nothing Phone 4a might start at $475, while the price for Nothing Phone 4a Pro could go up to $540, according to Gizbot.

The report added that the Nothing Phone 4a could be introduced in the Indian market at under Rs 40,000 price segment. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro, meanwhile, is expected to be available in the sub-Rs 50,000 segment.

This is significantly higher compared to the previous models. Nothing launched Phone 3a and 3a Pro in India at the starting price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. The 3a was introduced in Black, Blue and White colour options, while the Pro model came in Black and Grey.

