Google Pixel 10a Microsite Live On Flipkart, Pre-Order Date Announced — Check Expected Features, Price In India

The Google Pixel 10a is set to become available for pre-order in India immediately following its launch on Feb. 18, as recently confirmed by the company. A dedicated microsite for the smartphone has gone live on Flipkart, confirming its availability through the e-commerce platform in addition to the official Google India online store. This follows the company's announcement of the Pixel 10a launch date through a teaser video posted on YouTube on Feb. 4.

Google Pixel 10a Microsite Live On Flipkart

The microsite shows the device in a blue colourway and highlights a design consistent with the A-series lineup, including a flat back, rounded edges, a metal frame, and a pill-shaped horizontal dual-camera module. The camera module looks aligned with the rear surface without protruding, which should help avoid wobbling on flat surfaces.

The camera setup features two rear lenses along with a separately positioned flash, and it is expected to match the configuration of the Pixel 9a: a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Google Pixel 10a Specs (Expected)

Expected specifications of the Pixel 10a include Google's Tensor G4 chipset, potentially with slightly higher clock speeds for better performance than the previous model. The phone is anticipated to have a 6.3-inch LTPS OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Battery capacity is likely to remain at 5,100mAh, with support for up to 23W wired charging. Storage options are rumoured to include 128GB and 256GB variants, both paired with 8GB of RAM.

Google Pixel 10a Price In India (Expected)

Pricing is expected to stay similar to the previous generation despite supply chain issues and rising costs. Google Pixel 10a's price in India is tipped to start around Rs 49,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Pixel 9a was available for this single configuration in India, and it remains to be seen whether any other variant will be available in the country.

