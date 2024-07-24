Nidec Collaborates With Tata Elxsi To Enhance Software Development Capabilities

Industrial automation company Nidec Corp. has executed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Elxsi Ltd., a Tata Group company engaged in design, technology development, system integration, and software development.

The collaboration aims to enable Nidec to utilise Tata Elxsi’s resources for enhancing its software development capabilities. Furthermore, the collaboration intends for Nidec to develop software programmes for India and other markets and examine how to localise Nidec products while providing support for a global business base for the Nidec Group’s software development in the future.

Tata Elxsi’s technologies are adopted in autonomous driving and other types of advanced driver assistance systems, electrification, connected car solutions, and other automobile engineering-related services. It also provides services for broadcasting, telecommunications, healthcare, transportation, and other industries.

Nidec aims to provide solutions by utilising its drive technology for its product lineup, which ranges from small precision motors to ultra-large motors.