New Aadhaar App Launched — All You Need To Know

The government on Tuesday announced the launch of a redesigned Aadhaar app, aimed at making Aadhaar-related services more efficient and user-friendly.

At a ceremony in New Delhi on Jan. 28, 2026, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw formally dedicated the app to the nation, reinforcing the government's emphasis on technology-led empowerment initiatives.

The newly launched Aadhaar App forms a central part of India's Digital Public Infrastructure initiative, aiming to provide residents with a safer, more convenient way to manage and verify their identities.

The Aadhaar App has been developed as a comprehensive platform, not merely a standalone tool, offering a suite of identity services through a single mobile interface. Among its standout features is QR code verification, which lets residents confirm their identity instantly without producing physical documents.

Users can now store their Aadhaar securely on their mobile devices, eliminating the need to carry a physical card. The app allows management of up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device linked to the same phone number.

Enhanced security measures, including biometric locks and facial authentication, provide additional layers of protection.

Users of the new Aadhaar App can monitor their authentication history, enhancing oversight and control over the use of their digital identity. Instant verification through encrypted QR codes allows secure identity checks without presenting physical documents.

The app also enables selective sharing of personal information, ensuring only the necessary details are disclosed. Changes to addresses and mobile numbers can now be made in minutes, subject to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) confirmation.

A dedicated QR-based contact card provides a simple, secure way to share contact details, while a full record of Aadhaar usage remains accessible for the user's reference.

At the launch event, Kirti Vardhan Rathore, Deputy Director of UIDAI, explained the guiding principles behind the new Aadhaar App. The design emphasises a modern, mobile-first interface, user-friendly language, intuitive icons, and an approach tailored to meet the needs of a wide range of users, ensuring accessibility even in extreme scenarios.

Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identification number issued by UIDAI, acts as a key digital identity for residents nationwide, facilitating access to banking, government welfare programmes and telecom services.

