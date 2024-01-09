Microsoft Launches AI Odyssey To Skill Indian Developers In AI Technologies And Tools

Microsoft launched AI Odyssey, an initiative to train 100,000 developers in India in the latest artificial intelligence technologies and tools.

The programme offers a learning experience that helps developers acquire and demonstrate the relevant skills needed to execute critical projects using AI technologies that align with business goals and outcomes.

With AI rapidly changing the technology landscape, India needs a skilled workforce that can use AI to solve complex problems and create value. Through programmes like AI Odyssey, Microsoft is offering opportunities for developers to build solutions for India’s growth and showcase their talent to solve real-world problems, the company said.

The month-long programme is open to all AI enthusiasts in India, regardless of experience level or background. The first level of the programme educates participants on how to use Azure AI services to create and deploy AI solutions for different scenarios. This will give them access to resources, code samples and guides to master practical AI skills, Microsoft said.

The second level of the programme challenges participants to prove their AI skills by completing an online assessment with interactive lab tasks that earns them Microsoft Applied Skills credentials, which validates their ability to solve real-world problems with AI, the company said.

Participants completing both levels of challenges will also stand a chance to attend the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru on Feb. 8, which showcases how generative AI can enable new forms of creativity, collaboration and problem-solving.

“AI is the future of innovation, and India is leading the way with its tech talent. The Microsoft Applied Skills credential will help developers demonstrate their competence and creativity in the most in-demand AI skills and scenarios,” said Irina Ghose, managing director, Microsoft India.