Max Life Selects Oracle Exadata Database Service To Move Core Applications To Cloud

Max Life Insurance Co. has moved its critical database workloads to Oracle Exadata Database Service, running on the Exadata platform in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The company said that it has also migrated its core systems to OCI, including customer service, claims management, marketing and policy issuance, resulting in an application performance improvement of up to 70%.

The company’s business service uptime has remained close to 99% and system performance of core systems has improved by around 30%, thereby contributing to business agility and customer experience, Max Life said.

Max Life offers life insurance solutions through e-commerce, multichannel distribution of agency and third-party distribution partners. With India’s insurance sector projected to be the fastest growing among the G20 nations, 7% growth over 2024-28, Max Life is working to upgrade its legacy infrastructure.

It needed scalability, adaptability, online disaster recovery site and resilience to ensure system uptime and gain data insights to better serve its ecosystem of partners, agents and internal teams.

"As we accelerate Max Life’s digital transformation journey, cloud technologies will be key to enhancing the performance and availability of our core applications for better customer experience. The migration to Exadata Database Service on OCI has laid a solid foundation for us to capitalise on the increasing demand for life insurance in India and propel our growth trajectory,” Suhail Ghai, chief digital and information officer, Max Life, said.

Oracle Exadata is an automated database service on OCI that allows organisations to run databases with increased performance, availability, security and cost effectiveness. The Exadata infrastructure includes optimisations for transaction processing, analytics and mixed workloads.

Max Life utilised Oracle Cloud Mumbai and Hyderabad regions for migration. The company said that with the Oracle Cloud Regions, it has been able to leverage redundancy and disaster recovery capabilities to enhance business continuity and help meet the regulatory compliance requirements of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

“India’s insurance market is undergoing significant transformation marked by increasing digital interactions, evolving customer demands, competition from established and emerging players, and regulatory changes,” said Kapil Makhija, vice president, technology cloud, Oracle India.

“Exadata Database Service on OCI has enabled Max Life to improve performance across all workloads, optimise cost and reduce downtime,” Makhija said.

This project was implemented by Infolob Global, an Oracle partner.

“With our expertise in Oracle cloud deployments, we helped Max Life migrate critical workloads to Oracle Cloud and helped them reduce IT costs, to enable them to focus on innovation and business growth,” said Satyendra Pasalapudi, managing director, Infolob Global.