LTIMindtree Becomes Global Digital Service Provider For Germany-Based Exyte

LTIMindtree Ltd. has been selected as a global digital service provider by Exyte, a Germany-based company that provides design, engineering and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries.

Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will deliver IT modernisation services to help Exyte enhance its business productivity and increase operational efficiency. These services will include cloud migration, end-user services, security, application and technology support through a managed services framework.

“With our strong domain experience in engineering and construction sector, we are committed to delivering on Exyte’s strategic goals towards being a technology first organisation and further strengthening their market leadership,” said Srinivas Rao, executive vice president and chief business officer, LTIMindtree.

Exyte serves enterprises in semiconductors, batteries, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and data centre industries, offering services ranging from consulting to turnkey solutions.

“We are confident that LTIMindtree’s deep domain expertise, combined with their agility and scalability will enable us in our growth journey. We feel very assured with the commitment of LTIMindtree’s dedicated team and I look forward to this becoming a long-term, successful partnership,” said Klaus Glatz, senior vice president, corporate IT, Exyte.