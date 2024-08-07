L&T Technology Services, Altair Establish Digital Twin Centre Of Excellence

L&T Technology Services Ltd. and computational intelligence provider Altair have jointly established a digital twin centre of excellence to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises. The CoE will deliver digital twin capabilities to joint customers across mobility, hi-tech and sustainability segments.

The CoE will help organisations adopt the latest methodologies and technologies in the areas of artificial intelligence-powered engineering to improve products, systems and processes; innovation labs to simulate new use cases; predictive maintenance; product development to reduce cycle time for physical prototyping; and hands-on training, L&T Technology said in a press release.

"The strategic partnership with Altair is poised to revolutionise the digital twin technology landscape. By leveraging LTTS’ unparalleled cross-domain engineering expertise and Altair's exceptional simulation and data analysis capabilities, we are set to redefine industry standards across segments such as mobility, sustainability and hi-tech,” said Abhishek Sinha, executive director and president of medical, smart world, and functions, LTTS (L&T Technology).

LTTS has experience in digital twin technology with multiple CoEs across its design centres. Its Digital Twin for Line Operations provides virtual commissioning, efficiency monitoring, predictive maintenance and root cause analysis using real-time and historical data. It supports digital transformations and offers modular implementation and role-based access.

LTTS has already utilised Altair’s total digital twin portfolio—covering solutions from its design and simulation and data analytics and AI platforms—for various use cases, including motor, battery and gear box systems, automotive electrical systems, heart attack and stroke risk prediction, data-driven automotive production line performance and data-driven wind power forecasting.

“In a world defined by the ever-increasing pace of technology and market pressures, this initiative will help organisations stay ahead of technology trends, maximise their investments and bring better, more informed products and processes to market faster,” said Stephanie Buckner, chief operating officer, Altair.