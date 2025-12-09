YouTube, Websites' Data Used To Train AI Mode: Why Google Facing EU Antitrust Probe

The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into Google, citing its unsolicited use of information published on various websites in its 'AI Mode' as well as use of YouTube data to train its models.

The central goal of the inquest being to determine if these practises are "placing developers of rival AI models at a disadvantage", according to a press note from the European Commission.

The Silicon Valley giant will face investigation for "anti-competitive" practises due to its widespread access to data available on all the websites listed on its browser, which it uses for its AI mode, without prior permission from them.

The European Commission will also look into whether the Big Tech figure is forcing unjust conditions on publishers.

"If proven, the practises under investigation may breach EU competition rules that prohibit the abuse of a dominant position (Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU')) and Article 54 of the European Economic Area (‘EEA') Agreement," the press note said.

The European body singled out Google's 'AI Mode' and 'AI Overview' features as requiring scrutiny. The former provides a conversational experience for users looking for specific data, while the latter provides a short summary of the information the user requested.