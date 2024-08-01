Kore.ai Launches Platform For Small Businesses To Deploy AI Chatbots, Build Contact Centre

Kore.ai, a provider of enterprise conversational and generative artificial intelligence platform technology, launched Express for its XO (Experience Optimisation) platform. The platform provides a simplified way for non-technical users in smaller businesses to leverage automation for creating AI chatbots and deploying contact centre capabilities.

Smaller businesses thrive on strong personal relationships with customers and have a keen understanding of their target market needs. However, they can sometimes face challenges with advanced AI technology enablement due to limited resources and evolving market needs.

The XO Express approach brings advanced conversational capabilities within the reach of smaller businesses, helping them drive improved digital experiences, cost efficiency and growth without the need for conversational or generative AI expertise, Kore.ai said.

AI chatbots can address customer questions and requests, automating up to 80% of routine business interactions. According to Gartner, by 2026, 75% of conversational AI offerings will have generative AI embedded in them. Already around 60% of SMBs and 84% of mid-market firms are either using or planning to use gen AI, as per a recent TechAisle survey.

According to Kore.ai, small business users can leverage XO Express AI Automation to deploy AI chatbots for different functions across their customer lifecycle, including marketing, sales and support. XO Express serves as a single conversational platform operating across multiple systems of record, enabling a consistent brand experience and avoiding the cost of managing AI chatbots from various vendors.

Additionally, XO Contact Centre AI Express helps companies build a contact centre to better manage inbound voice calls and web chat. It also elevates the voice experience through its proprietary voice gateway, Kore.ai said.

“ChatGPT and gen AI have shown the art of the possible and created excitement everywhere. XO Express turns the experience of building an AI Chatbot into an intuitive and fun-filled one, free of jargon,” said Kore.ai founder and CEO Raj Koneru.

“You don’t need to be an expert or understand the intricacies of conversational AI. Anyone with a business idea can access the XO platform to build AI chatbots and create an affordable contact centre. It allows smaller businesses the freedom to explore, innovate and scale amid technological changes and rising customer expectations cost-effectively,” Koneru added.