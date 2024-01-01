NDTV ProfitTechnologyISRO Launches Its First X-Ray Polarimeter To Study Black Holes
ISRO Launches Its First X-Ray Polarimeter To Study Black Holes

ISRO's maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite would offer insights into celestial objects like black holes.

01 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST
ISRO on Monday successfully launched its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer several insights into celestial objects like black holes.

ISRO's ever reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its C58 mission, placed the primary X-Ray Polarimeter satellite XPoSat into a 650 Km Low Earth Orbit as intended after lifting off at the pre-fixed time of 9.10 am from the first launch pad in Sriharikota.

As the 25-hour countdown concluded, the 44.4-metre tall rocket lifted off majestically with thunderous applause from spectators who had descended here in large numbers at this spaceport situated about 135 km east of Chennai.

The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite is aimed to investigate the polarisation of intense X-ray sources in space.

According to ISRO, it is the first dedicated scientific satellite from the space agency to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources.

The X-Ray polarisation serves as a crucial diagnostic tool for examining the radiation mechanism and geometry of celestial sources.

The primary payload of XPoSat is POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-Rays) which is designed to measure polarimetry parameters by Raman Research Institute and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) built by the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru. The mission life is about five years.

