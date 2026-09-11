iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: Planning To Buy New Apple Model? Here's All You Need To Know

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, introducing several hardware upgrades over the previous-generation Pro models. The new smartphones combine an upgraded camera system, larger displays, improved performance and enhanced cooling, while retaining multiple storage options.

If you are planning to buy the new generation iPhone, here are the key things to know:

Design

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are available in four finishes: Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy. Both models offer 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage configurations, giving buyers multiple options based on their storage requirements.

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Camera

Both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max feature an 18MP Centre Stage front camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture and autofocus with Focus Pixels. The front camera also supports Retina Flash, tap to zoom and rotate, Centre Stage for photos, ultra-stabilised video and Dual Capture.

The biggest photography upgrade is the new 48MP Pro Fusion camera system. The main camera features a physical variable aperture, giving users greater control over depth of field and improving flexibility in low-light photography. Apple has also upgraded the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses as part of the revised camera system.

Battery

The iPhone 18 Pro is claimed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, providing longer usage for everyday tasks and demanding applications.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, offering extended usage for everyday activities and demanding applications.

Display

The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch display with Ceramic Shield 2, designed to provide improved protection.

While, the iPhone 18 Pro Max comes with a larger 6.9-inch display and Ceramic Shield 2 for improved protection. It also features an upgraded vapour chamber cooling system to help maintain performance during sustained workloads.

Processor

Both smartphones are powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chipset and feature the company's in-house C2 modem. The upgraded processor and cooling system are designed to support demanding workloads and improve sustained performance.

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Price

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for 256GB and goes up to Rs 3,14,900 for 2TB. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 and reaches Rs 3,29,900 for the 2TB variant.

Pre-orders begin on September 12 at 5:30 PM IST, with sales and shipping starting September 18. In the US, prices start at $1,199 for the Pro and $1,299 for the Pro Max.

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