iPhone 18 Pro Models To Feature 35% Smaller Dynamic Island? Here's What Tipster Claims

Apple introduced its iPhone 17 series in September last year and rumours surrounding its upcoming lineup have already started doing rounds on the internet. In a latest, a tipster has claimed that the Pro models in the iPhone 18 series could have a Dynamic Island that is approximately 35% smaller in size in comparison with the latest iPhone 17 Pro models.

Much Smaller Dynamic Island For iPhone 18 Pro Models

In an X post, tipster Ice Universe suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant might reduce the Dynamic Island cutout width from 20.76 mm in iPhone 17 Pro models to just 13.49 mm for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones.

"The Dynamic Island cutout width on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max has been reduced from 20.76 mm to 13.49 mm, representing a reduction of approximately 35%," read the social media post from Ice Universe, who also shared a mockup image to highlgiht how it might look like in the upcoming devices.

The Dynamic Island cutout width on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max has been reduced from 20.76 mm to 13.49 mm, representing a reduction of approximately 35%. pic.twitter.com/dLnUdCts7z — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 23, 2026

Earlier, reports suggested that Apple could feature under-display Face ID for the iPhone 18 Pro models, which could further contribute towards downsizing the notch.

Apple first introduced the pill-shaped cutout with the Pro models in its iPhone 14 lineup in 2022. At that time, it replaced the wide notch found on the previous models. Besides the sensors for Face ID and front camera, the notch also supports other key features, including notifications and real-time tracking.

A report from The Information recently claimed that iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max might come with only a small hole in the top-left corner of the screen that will accommodate the front-facing camera, while all Face ID hardware will be moved under the screen. This meant that the upcoming models will no longer feature the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen.

However, a tipster later claimed that the same was unlikely to happen.

LTPO+ Display, Price And More Details

Recently, it came out that Apple is preparing to use LTPO+ (Low Temperature Crystal Silicon Oxide) display panels for the iPhone 18 range.

A report from South Korean outlet ETNews suggested that the company has lined up Samsung Display and LG Display as key suppliers for the screens. Besides the iPhone 18 models, it is also expected to be used for the highly anticipated foldable iPhone.

When it comes to price, leaks from Korean tipster yeux1122 suggest that Apple might increase the price for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max versions due to surging costs for DRAM and NAND memory. However, the company is anticipated to maintain the price for base iPhone 18 model as its predecessor.

