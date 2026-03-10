iPhone 17e Goes On Sale March 11, But Apple Preparing For iPhone 18e Already

Apple launched the iPhone 17e — its budget model in the iPhone 17 series — just a few days ago, and the device will only be widely available for purchase starting March 11. However, rumours have already started to brew around its successor. According to tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, Apple has already finalised development plans for the iPhone 18e.

The tipster's information, translated from Chinese, claims that Apple has completed planning for the iPhone 18e despite the current model's debut just recently. No specific specifications for the iPhone 18e were mentioned, but the leak indicates that Apple wants to continue its tradition of offering budget devices alongside its flagship lineup in order to expand its user base.

When Will Apple iPhone 18e Launch?

The iPhone 18e is slated for a spring 2027 launch, alongside the standard iPhone 18. Reports indicate that Apple is breaking away from its usual launch cycle seen since 2020 and might release its premium lineup in one go and its budget offerings later — a split launch in other words.

In fall of 2026, Apple may focus on unveiling the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the long-rumoured foldable iPhone — often called the iPhone Fold. In spring of the next year, the iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 may be unveiled, together or separately.

Apple iPhone 18e: What To Expect

While official details are still unavailable, speculation suggests the iPhone 18e could feature Apple's upcoming A20 chip, following the A19 processor in the iPhone 17e. The chipset is the same as the one that powers the vanilla iPhone 17, and Apple might use the A20 under the hoods of both iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e.

There are also expectations that the Dynamic Island might finally appear on an entry-level model. This feature was previously rumoured for the iPhone 17e but was ultimately dropped, leaving the current device with the traditional wide notch for the front camera and Face ID sensors.

