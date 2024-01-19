IBM To Acquire Application Modernisation Capabilities From Advanced

IBM announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire application modernisation capabilities from business software provider Advanced. The planned acquisition will help in bringing together resources, knowledge and tools with the aim of improving IBM Consulting’s mainframe application and data modernisation services.

The acquisition will enable IBM to support enterprises’ mainframe application modernisation journeys and strengthen its hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence strategy, the company said.

Technology modernisation has become a priority for CEOs to accelerate business transformation and gain a competitive edge. According to a recent IBM survey, 67% of executives agreed that their organisations need to transform quickly to keep up with the competition, and 68% leaders said mainframe systems are key to their hybrid cloud strategy.

With a range of mainframe application modernisation services, including assessment and design, mainframe transformation and integration, and deployment, Advanced has experience supporting enterprises' mainframe strategies and application modernisation objectives. The company has expertise in sectors such as financial services, insurance, travel and transportation, automotive, government, media and utilities.

According to IBM, the acquisition’s service offerings aim to support the capabilities of IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z, enabling the company to deliver comprehensive mainframe application modernisation options across hardware, software and services.

The capabilities IBM intends to acquire, together with watsonx Code Assistant for Z, aim to improve end-to-end application developer lifecycle. This includes application discovery and analysis, code refactoring and code conversion, so applications are better integrated with an enterprise’s hybrid cloud architecture.