IBM, CTE Gujarat Collaborate To Propel Skilling In AI, Emerging Technologies

IBM and the Commissionerate of Technical Education of the Government of Gujarat have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen technical and professional education in the state.

The collaboration will focus on leveraging IBM SkillsBuild to equip Gujarat’s workforce with essential skills in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (including generative AI), cybersecurity, hybrid cloud and workplace skills for professional development.

IBM’s collaboration with CTE Gujarat will also attempt to address the prevailing skills gap in the workforce. By offering technological resources and expertise, IBM aims to empower youth and job seekers with technical and professional skills essential for entering or re-entering the workforce.

“Gujarat has emerged as a leader not only in business and entrepreneurship but also in the educational landscape. Collaborations, such as the one with IBM, will further enhance the state's technical education excellence, crucial in shaping a skilled future-ready workforce in emerging technologies like AI and hybrid cloud,” said Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan.

IBM said that the collaboration aspires to cultivate a robust education and skilling ecosystem in India, nurturing critical thinkers, problem solvers and next-generation innovators.

“Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, our collaboration with CTE Gujarat aims to further strengthen Gujarat's education and skilling ecosystem. Through training programmes under IBM SkillsBuild, we will bridge knowledge gaps for graduates and professionals, enhancing their expertise in emerging technology and soft skills,” said Gaurav Sharma, vice president, IBM India Software Labs.

IBM SkillsBuild is a pro bono education programme tailored for underrepresented communities in technology. The programme serves as a resource for adult learners, high school and university students, and faculty. It includes an online platform complemented by practical experiences through collaborations with a global network of partners.

Recently, IBM had also unveiled its Consulting Client Innovation Centre in Gandhinagar, emphasising key technology areas such as generative AI, hybrid cloud and cybersecurity.