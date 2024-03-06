IBM, C-DAC Sign Pact To Accelerate High-Performance Computing Development In India
The collaboration is intended to spur and support the growth of India's developer community.
IT company IBM and the state-owned Centre for Development of Advanced Computing have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the creation of a joint working group to accelerate high-performance computing in India, IBM said on Wednesday.
The collaboration is intended to spur and support the growth of India's developer community with a focus on processor design, system design, firmware, and application development, including contributions to open-source initiatives, IBM said in a statement.
'This collaboration aims to create...a conducive environment. At IBM, we are proud to partner with C-DAC to take the next step towards our continued commitment to enhance India’s digital transformation and economic growth through such technologies,' Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia, said.
As part of this MoU, both parties will promote IBM’s Power processor for high-performance computing (HPC) applications across Indian startups, MSMEs, research organisations and academic institutions.
Through the HPC working group, IBM and C-DAC plan to collaborate in several key areas, spanning skilling, competency and ecosystem building in HPC design research across the full technology stack for processor development.