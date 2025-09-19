IBM And BharatGen Collaborate On Accelerating AI Powered By Indic LLMs

IBM and BharatGen have inked a strategic collaboration to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence in India powered by BharatGen’s sovereign multimodal and large language models. BharatGen claims these LLMs are tailored to India’s unique linguistic and cultural landscape.

The collaboration aims to bring together IBM's AI expertise in data, governance, and model training technology, and BharatGen’s national mandate and expertise to create inclusive, India-centric sovereign multimodal and LLMs rooted in indigenous context and values.

The initiative will focus on developing and scaling multimodal and language specific AI models and expanding their applications across various sectors, including education, agriculture, banking healthcare, citizen services, and more. This will include:

Developing solution templates for Indic use cases leveraging BharatGen’s models and data with IBM’s AI technologies, including IBM Granite Models.

Creating demonstrations and use case templates (RAG and targeted domains) on IBM Watsonx and Red Hat OpenShift AI.

Building a scalable data pipeline using IBM’s selected open source tools, enhanced with Indic-specific capabilities to streamline data preparation workflows. The partners will also implement a governance framework from IBM’s enterprise scale model development methodology to strengthen responsible model development.

Creating new benchmarks specifically suited for Indic domain and languages.

Research on new and emerging model architecture and technologies leveraging IBM and BharatGen’s experience and expertise in high-performance and purpose-built generative AI models.

"At BharatGen, we have been building sovereign AI models and the ecosystem that reflects the linguistic richness, cultural nuances, and diverse needs of our people. This collaboration with IBM allows us to bring cutting-edge global research, scalable architectures and inclusive systems for India,” said Prof. Ganesh Ramakrishnan, BharatGen. “With IBM’s strength in enterprise-grade platforms and our commitment to public-good AI, we are on a path to drive transformative solutions for empowering India’s digital journey across domains such as agriculture, finance, education, and governance.”

“At IBM, we are committed to support the creation of open, trusted AI that solves real-world problems,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia. “Through our collaboration with BharatGen, we aim to advance sovereign AI capabilities that reflect India’s diversity and deliver meaningful impact across sectors.”

BharatGen’s LLM and foundation model roadmap is designed to address both national and commercial needs across agriculture, education, healthcare, national security, and finance. A key priority is the inclusion of underserved Indian languages and dialects beyond the top 12–22, ensuring broader digital participation and equity.