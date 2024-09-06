HPE Introduces One-Click-Deploy AI Applications In Private Cloud

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has made HPE Private Cloud AI available with new solution accelerators to automate and streamline artificial intelligence applications. HPE Private Cloud AI is a turnkey, cloud-based experience co-developed with Nvidia to help businesses build and deploy generative AI applications.

The new solution accelerators give enterprises the ability to deploy virtual assistants in one click and operationalise them faster.

The first solution accelerator is a gen AI virtual assistant to help developers quickly build interactive chatbots that answer questions in natural language, based on an organisation’s private data and supported by open source large language models. According to HPE, businesses can customise their AI applications for multiple uses, including tech support, sales quote generation and marketing content creation.

The next version of the virtual assistant can be easily updated and will support voice, images and multi-agent support, enabling advanced content generation and multi-task execution, HPE said.

“Implementing AI applications requires organisations to string together various models, datasets, tools and other resources. Solution accelerators are a key differentiator within HPE Private Cloud AI, simplifying a project that could take months to deploy and consolidating that timeline down to a single moment for the enterprise,” said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and general manager of hybrid cloud at HPE.

Future solution accelerators will feature AI applications for vertical industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, energy and public sector. A selection of upcoming solution accelerators will be based on Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints.

“Enterprises are looking for accelerated, customised AI tools to meet the needs of their company-specific use cases,” said Justin Boitano, vice president of enterprise AI software products at Nvidia. “Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints allow AI applications developed with HPE Private Cloud AI to be refined using human feedback, improving models in a continuous learning cycle.”

Solution accelerators are customisable, modular low-code or no-code applications using Nvidia NIM microservices, aimed at shortening time-to-value for businesses. These solutions simplify AI application deployment, which usually involves acquiring new skills, adopting complex workloads, and integrating and configuring agents, microservices, vector databases, data warehouses, user management systems, scale-out inference servers, AI models and other IT resources. Solution accelerators are managed through HPE GreenLake cloud, which offers enterprise guardrails and data isolation for security.

To help enterprises further leverage AI and accelerate time-to-value, HPE has also launched the Unleash AI partner programme. The programme will include software providers across the data, AI model and AI application layers of the technology stack, as well as system integrators and service providers for advisory, design, implementation and management of full-stack customer AI solutions.