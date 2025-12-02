Govt Cautions Against Fake DigiLocker Apps: Check These Red Flags To Avoid Scams
The advisory warns that the fraudulent DigiLocker apps may put sensitive personal information at risk.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a warning about fake DigiLocker apps available on various app stores for download. In a post shared from the official Digital India handle on X, the government advised DigiLocker users to check the authenticity of such apps before downloading them.
"Fake DigiLocker apps are being used to scam users and misuse sensitive information. There is only one genuine DigiLocker app, and it is issued by the National e-Governance Division, Government of India," the X post read.
It emphasised the importance of avoiding apps from developers with generic-sounding names.
In another X post, Digital India asked users to download the app from official links available on the government website.
"If you have already installed a suspicious version, delete it immediately and change your passwords for linked accounts. Download only from the official links available on the government website," it said.
The advisory warns that these fraudulent apps aim to deceive users and may put sensitive personal information at risk.
What Is DigiLocker?
DigiLocker, a government initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acts as a secure digital repository for essential documents like Aadhaar, PAN cards, driving licences, vehicle registrations, and academic certificates. Given the importance of these documents, installing fake versions could seriously jeopardise user privacy and security.
As cybercrime continues to grow, authorities stress the need for heightened digital caution. Users must carefully confirm the source of government apps before installation and flag any suspicious apps they come across in app stores.
Users must exercise caution while downloading the app. The surest way to authenticate it is to verify the developer’s name, as the official app is published only by the Government of India's National e-Governance Division.