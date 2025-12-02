Govt Cautions Against Fake DigiLocker Apps: Check These Red Flags To Avoid Scams

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a warning about fake DigiLocker apps available on various app stores for download. In a post shared from the official Digital India handle on X, the government advised DigiLocker users to check the authenticity of such apps before downloading them.

"Fake DigiLocker apps are being used to scam users and misuse sensitive information. There is only one genuine DigiLocker app, and it is issued by the National e-Governance Division, Government of India," the X post read.