Google Pixel 10a To Launch In Lavender And Three Additional Colours — Check New Leaked Images

Google has finally confirmed that the Pixel 10a will be launched soon, with the release date set for Feb. 18. In a teaser video on Feb. 4, the tech giant also revealed one of the colours that Pixel 10a will come in is the lavender shade, which has impressed many users.

A new leak suggests Pixel 10a is set to arrive in a total of four colours. The new leak shows renders of all four colour variants, giving a clearer look at the device.

Images shared by Android Headlines show that besides lavender, the model is likely to come in Obsidian (black), Fog (off-white), and Berry (a deep red similar to the current Nest Cam colour).

Focus On Chipset

With just days left for the launch, rumours have resurfaced that Pixel 10a is likely to come with the same Tensor G4 SoC as the Pixel 9a. According to a report by GSM Arena, the Pixel 10a will repeat last year's Tensor G4 as Google is focusing on cost-cutting measures for its next affordable Pixel.

This speculation adds weight to earlier rumours, suggesting that the Pixel 10a is expected to be very similar to the Pixel 9a and could essentially be a refreshed version with only minor updates.

What Else Can Fans Expect

The Google Pixel 10a is rumoured to feature a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may include a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 13MP front-facing camera.

The phone is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and a 5,100 mAh battery. The leaks about the model's potential four colours: Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender, have already generated significant excitement among fans.

The only dampener is reports suggesting the use of the same Tensor G4 SoC as the Pixel 9a. Pixel10a may also be priced similar to Pixel 9a, which was launched at Rs 49,999 in India, Phone Arena reported.

