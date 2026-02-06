Upcoming IPOs: SEBI Approves InCred Holdings, Ardee Industries For Floating Public Issues

Upcoming IPOs: Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the initial public offering (IPO) proposals of two companies on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. The firms which have received the green signal are InCred Holdings and Ardee Industries Ltd. InCred Holdings is a 100% holding company of InCred Financial Services Ltd (InCred Finance) and is believed to be one of India's fastest-growing new-age NBFC. Ardee Industries Ltd is one of India's leading players in the circular economy.

This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates

