Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Upcoming IPOs: SEBI Approves InCred Holdings, Ardee Industries For Floating Public Issues

Upcoming IPOs: The firms which have received SEBI's green signal are InCred Holdings and Ardee Industries.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Upcoming IPOs: SEBI Approves InCred Holdings, Ardee Industries For Floating Public Issues
Upcoming IPOs: SEBI has approved two public issues on Feb. 6

Upcoming IPOs: Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the initial public offering (IPO) proposals of two companies on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. The firms which have received the green signal are InCred Holdings and Ardee Industries Ltd. InCred Holdings is a 100% holding company of InCred Financial Services Ltd (InCred Finance) and is believed to be one of India's fastest-growing new-age NBFC. Ardee Industries Ltd is one of India's leading players in the circular economy.

This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

PFC Acquires 52.6% Stake In REC, Board Gives In-Principal Nod For Merger

PFC Acquires 52.6% Stake In REC, Board Gives In-Principal Nod For Merger

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search